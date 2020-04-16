Search

Teen charged after gun and ammunition seized by police in Blackstock Road

PUBLISHED: 11:16 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 16 April 2020

A file image of the Highbury end of Blackstock Road. Picture: David Howard/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

A file image of the Highbury end of Blackstock Road. Picture: David Howard/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

A teenager has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition after police stopped two vehicles in Blackstock Road on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old is set to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Police recovered a revolver and ammunition during the vehicle stops. A 19-year-old and another man, 24, were also arrested and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Drive 24