Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images PA Archive/Press Association Images

A teenager has been locked up for raping an underage girl in Islington last summer.

Latimar Richardson, 18, of Great Cambridge Road in Enfield, was sentenced to four years in a youth offending institute after being found guilty of raping a girl aged 13, 14 or 15, and sexual assault.

He had denied the charges but was convicted after a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court and sentenced on January 23.