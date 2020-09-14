Cally stabbing: ‘Teen’ knifed to death in North Road
PUBLISHED: 22:07 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 22:07 14 September 2020
Police are trying to trace the next of kin of a youth who was stabbed to death in Cally this evening.
Officers were called to North Road at 8pm after a boy - who police believe is a teenager - was found suffering from stab injuries.
He was treated by paramedics but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are working to establish the youth’s identity and inform his next of kin, Scotland Yard said.
At this very early stage there have been no arrests.
A crime scene is in place and an investigation is in progress.
Enquiries into the circumstances continue.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref CAD 7154/14 Sept.
