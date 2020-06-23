Search

Teenager out of hospital after Highbury stabbing in Witherington Road

PUBLISHED: 09:30 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 23 June 2020

The police cordon in Witherington Road. Picture: Archant

The police cordon in Witherington Road. Picture: Archant

Archant

A teenager stabbed in Highbury in the early hours of Tuesday morning has been discharged from hospital.

At around 2am on June 23 police were called to Witherington Road where a 17-year-old was found with stab wounds to his leg and finger.

After paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended the scene the teenager was taken to hospital.

His condition wasn’t assessed as life-threatening and he was later discharged.

A cordon remains in place in Witherington Road where it meets Horsell Road as police enquiries continue. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call the police on 101 or by tweeting @MetCC.

Alternatively, people can anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Did you see what happened? Contact Michael from the newsdesk on 07805 403 545 or michael.boniface@archant.co.uk

