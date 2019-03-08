Search

Teens armed with machetes and metal chairs involved in huge brawl in Archway street

PUBLISHED: 15:20 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 09 May 2019

Teens armed with machetes, bits of wood and metal chairs brawled in St John's Way. Picture: Met Police

Teens armed with machetes, bits of wood and metal chairs brawled in St John's Way. Picture: Met Police

A witness to a huge brawl between armed teenagers in an Archway street says she thought someone was going to be killed.

Several people living in St John's Way called police after being woken up by the fight involving 20 or so kids at about 2.30am on Saturday.

Officers found no sign of any of the people involved when they arrived, but did find a car had crashed into a lamppost and damaged two other parked vehicles in the street.

One woman told the Gazette there were "about 20 kids outside with machetes, bits of wood and metal chairs".

"The fight was out of this world," she said. "I was in a panic and phoned the police. They told me to calm down, I said: 'You can't tell me to calm down one of these kids is going to be killed!'.

"There were so many of them you couldn't pin point who was doing what," she added. "As soon as they heard the police sirens the crowd ran off.

"One of the kids as they were running back down the road was wiping a machete on his clothes. I think they initially were targeting one guy."

No arrests were made, and police are still investigating what happened.

The incident near the Elthorne Estate is a short distance from where two teens were stabbed on Monday evening. The pair were found in Fairbridge Road and nearby Sussex Close. They were initially in critical condition but Scotland Yard yesterday their injuries were no longer life-threatening.

And later that night a driver led police on a chase along Hornsey Road in a car full of knives and cannabis.

Cem Beyter, 23, of Willoughby Lane, N17, has been charged with aggravated taking and driving away, failing to stop, driving a motor vehicle with no insurance and driving a motor vehicle without a licence in relation to the incident. He is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on May 23.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 824/04MAY or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

