'I've been shot': Gunman blasted partner's brother in Whittington Park after he tried to stab him, court hears

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov Archant

Police heard four bangs in Whittington Park before a man shouted: "I've been shot", a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Footage from officers' body worn video (BWV) cameras, captured in the early hours of July 22, was played before a jury at the Old Bailey today.

Terry Dixon, 28, of Leverton Street, Kentish Town, is accused of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, all of which he denies.

The prosecution alleges Dixon shot his partner's brother Paul Reilly in the back and buttocks with a revolver after earlier disputes in the Wedmore Estate, Archway, when Mr Reilly allegedly tried to stab Dixon.

No gun was recovered and Mr Reilly refused to give police a statement.

The court heard that at 1am on July 22 Pc Jones and other officers were questioning Mr Reilly's partner Eileen Taylor at her flat on the estate.

Gunfire was heard on the BWV video played in court and Pc Jones rushed to the window facing towards Whittington Park.

You may also want to watch:

Below, Mr Reilly shouted: "help me" and: "I need an ambulance".

The crown claims the shooting was the culmination of two earlier incidents at Ms Taylor's flat. First, police were called to reports of "two females fighting in Melchester House" at 11.44pm. They were Dixon's partner Jamie Lee Reilly - who is the victim's sister - and Ms Taylor.

The prosecution told the court Ms Lee Reilly was shouting insults and threats and banging on the door of Ms Taylor's flat.

Officers attended and Dixon arrived shortly after in a "high end" black Range Rover. He had earlier been seen on CCTV filling up a blue Lamborghini at the Holloway Road Shell garage. He gave officers a false name, Silvester Roach.

After being questioned by police the couple drove off, but rather than taking Reilly home, he parked up in Campdale Road, Tufnell Park where CCTV showed a man approached the car and appeared to say something.

The couple drove back to the flat to collect their children and officers were soon called to reports of "a white male in a white T-shirt trying to stab the driver of a black Range Rover".

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man - who prosecutors say was Paul Reilly - "brandishing a knife" and chasing a man alleged to be Dixon, who got back in his car.

It's alleged Reilly then scratched the bonnet and headlights with a knife and Dixon drove off before turning around and "driving at speed" back to the Wedmore Esate, where shots were fired.

The trial continues.