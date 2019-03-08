Search

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

PUBLISHED: 09:12 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 06 August 2019

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Three men were stabbed and another nearly lost his finger during a huge fight in Finsbury Square last night.

Police were called to the scene at 12.35am and found the men with knife wounds, as well as another victim with a broken wrist.

They were all taken to hospital but none have life-threatening injuries.

Later at 1.10am a 25-year-old man turned up at hospital with a partially severed finger. He remains in hospital and has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and violent disorder.

A crime scene is in place in the square this morning, and bloody clothes remain on the floor as police gather evidence.

A bloody metal tool can also be seen on the pavement, next to a khaki shirt, a pair of blue jeans and some brown brogues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 206/06AUG or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

