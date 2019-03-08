Search

Tollington Way in Holloway taped off after ‘crash and assault’

PUBLISHED: 17:17 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 08 April 2019

The scene in Tollington Way. Picture: Nasreen Halim

The scene in Tollington Way. Picture: Nasreen Halim

Archant

A car crash and an assault has closed Tollington Way in Holloway this afternoon.

The road has been taped off at the junction with Sussex Way and police are on the scene.

Tollington police urged motorists to avoid the area. They said on Twitter: “Following a road traffic incident and an assault attended by @MPSIslington there is a police cordon in the junction between Tollington Way and Sussex Way. Avoid the area if you can.”

This page is being updated.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

