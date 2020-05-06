Tufnell Park pensioner death: Man, 42, charged with murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant. Archant

A man has been charged with murder after a pensioner died in a property in Dalmeny Road, N7 on Monday evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sable Thomas, 42, of Dalmeny Road himself, was charged on May 6 and set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court the same day.

You may also want to watch:

The victim has been named as Anthony Rooks, 79, and his next of kin have been informed.

Police were called to the Tufnell Park property on May 4 after reports of a man who had collapsed and suffered a head injury.

Although police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended, Mr Rooks was pronounced dead at the scene.