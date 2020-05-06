Tufnell Park pensioner death: Man, 42, charged with murder
PUBLISHED: 08:59 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 06 May 2020
A man has been charged with murder after a pensioner died in a property in Dalmeny Road, N7 on Monday evening.
Sable Thomas, 42, of Dalmeny Road himself, was charged on May 6 and set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court the same day.
The victim has been named as Anthony Rooks, 79, and his next of kin have been informed.
Police were called to the Tufnell Park property on May 4 after reports of a man who had collapsed and suffered a head injury.
Although police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended, Mr Rooks was pronounced dead at the scene.
