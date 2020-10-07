Cally stabbing: Boy, 18, and girl, 17, arrested on suspicion of murdering Kamal Nuur

Kamal Nuur, who was stabbed to death. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Kamal Nuur in Cally have made two arrests as they continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Kamal was found suffering from stab wounds in North Road just after 8pm on September 14, and died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics who treated him there.

A post-mortem confirmed Kamal died because of stab wounds inflicted in the attack.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of murder yesterday.

Both were taken to a north London police station, and searches are ongoing at several addresses across London, according to Scotland Yard.

Police believe Kamal was chased and attacked nearby in Goodinge Close, by two male suspects who then fled on a bike towards York Way.

Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge, who is leading the investigation, said: “Kamal’s death has shocked the local community.

“He was a young man who was brutally attacked. His family are devastated and struggling to come to terms with why he was targeted.

“While we have had great assistance from the public to date, I believe some people who are yet to come forward hold key information about the murder and we continue to appeal for help to identify two males captured on CCTV fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

“We are determined to identify and apprehend everyone involved in this attack. There should be no hiding place for people who plan and carry out such appalling acts of violence.”

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 033 or 101 quoting the reference CAD 7154/14Sep.

To remain completely anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.