Kamal Nuur murder: Two further arrests as police appeal again for witnesses to Cally stabbing

PUBLISHED: 13:52 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 14 October 2020

Kamal Nuur, who was stabbed to death. Picture: Met Police

Kamal Nuur, who was stabbed to death. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Kamal Nuur in Cally have arrested two more people, as they continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Kamal was found suffering from stab wounds in North Road just after 8pm on September 14, and died at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics who treated him there.

A post-mortem confirmed he died of stab wounds inflicted in the attack.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday when he handed himself in at Kentish Town Police Station. He was released on bail the next day until next month.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Peterborough today on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to Kamal’s murder and for possession with intent to supply drugs.

He is currently at a police station in Cambridgeshire.

An 18-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl who were arrested on suspicion of murder on October 6 have been bailed until November.

Police believe Kamal was chased and attacked nearby in Goodinge Close, by two male suspects who then fled on a bike towards York Way.

Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge, who is leading the investigation, said: “Kamal’s death has shocked the local community.

“He was a young man who was brutally attacked. His family are devastated and struggling to come to terms with why he was targeted.

“While we have had great assistance from the public to date, I believe some people who are yet to come forward hold key information about the murder and we continue to appeal for help to identify two males captured on CCTV fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

“We are determined to identify and apprehend everyone involved in this attack. There should be no hiding place for people who plan and carry out such appalling acts of violence.”

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 033 or 101 quoting the reference CAD 7154/14Sep.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

