Wanted: CCTV images released after man has teeth knocked out in vicious assault on 210 bus in Hornsey Road

Do you know either of these people?

Police have released CCTV images of a man wanted over a shocking late-night assault on the 210 bus in which the victim had his teeth knocked out.

The man had boarded the bus in Hornsey Road at 12.40am on Saturday June 22 when he got into an altercation with another passenger who had boarded at the same stop with a woman.

The attacker punched the 46-year-old victim in the face, knocking him over, and then carried on hitting him and grabbing him by the throat.

He was treated by medics for serious facial injuries, and after losing teeth has required extensive dental work.

The suspect is described as 5ft 5in and stocky, with short dark coloured hair and a beard. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack or who recognises either the man or woman pictured.

Anyone with information can call police on 07795 052 609 or via 101 quoting reference 371/22Jun.