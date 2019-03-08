Search

Advanced search

Wanted: CCTV images released after man has teeth knocked out in vicious assault on 210 bus in Hornsey Road

PUBLISHED: 12:03 04 November 2019

Do you know either of these people?

Do you know either of these people?

Archant

Police have released CCTV images of a man wanted over a shocking late-night assault on the 210 bus in which the victim had his teeth knocked out.

The man had boarded the bus in Hornsey Road at 12.40am on Saturday June 22 when he got into an altercation with another passenger who had boarded at the same stop with a woman.

The attacker punched the 46-year-old victim in the face, knocking him over, and then carried on hitting him and grabbing him by the throat.

You may also want to watch:

He was treated by medics for serious facial injuries, and after losing teeth has required extensive dental work.

The suspect is described as 5ft 5in and stocky, with short dark coloured hair and a beard. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack or who recognises either the man or woman pictured.

Anyone with information can call police on 07795 052 609 or via 101 quoting reference 371/22Jun.

Most Read

Wanted: CCTV images released after man has teeth knocked out in vicious assault on 210 bus in Hornsey Road

Do you know either of these people?

Armed police called to reports of kids with firearm in Highbury recover BB gun

Police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean Gillespie

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Police recover thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs after Finsbury Park arrest

Drugs seized by Highbury West Police. Picture: Highbury West Police

Most Read

Wanted: CCTV images released after man has teeth knocked out in vicious assault on 210 bus in Hornsey Road

Do you know either of these people?

Armed police called to reports of kids with firearm in Highbury recover BB gun

Police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean Gillespie

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Police recover thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs after Finsbury Park arrest

Drugs seized by Highbury West Police. Picture: Highbury West Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Whittington Hospital trust apologises over hour-long waits for patients using its transport service

The Whittington Hospital. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive

Armed police called to reports of kids with firearm in Highbury recover BB gun

Police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean Gillespie

Continental League Cup: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0 (4-2 pens)

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Wanted: CCTV images released after man has teeth knocked out in vicious assault on 210 bus in Hornsey Road

Do you know either of these people?

Arsenal 1-1 Wolves player ratings: Ozil, Leno and Tierney the bright spots on another dark day

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists