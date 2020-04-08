Whittington Park stabbing: Police appeal after morning jogger knifed in unprovoked attack

Detectives are urgently appealing for information after a jogger was stabbed by a stranger in an “unprovoked” attack in Archway on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Whittington Park at 10.18am and found a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to the leg. He was taken to a north London hospital, where his injuries were deemed not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 5ft 8ins tall. He was wearing a black bandana, burgundy hoodie and blue jeans.

Police haven’t arrested anyone yet.

It comes less than 48 hours after a woman in her 40s was stabbed in another unprovoked attack just over three miles away in London Fields, Hackney. The victim was walking through the park at about 3.50pm when she was knifed in the arm and back by a man who then ran off. He was described as Black, about 5ft 8in, and was wearing a red beanie hat, a mustard coloured jumper and grey trousers. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. Police told the Gazette the attacks are not linked.

Det Sgt Chris Shepherd from the Central North team said: “This was an unprovoked attack and we are doing everything we can to find out who is responsible. However, we also need the public’s help. If you witnessed anything at all in the Whittington Park area, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please contact my team as a matter of urgency.

“Understandably, this incident is going to cause concern in the local community and I would ask the public to remain vigilant, but please be assured that tackling violent crime continues to be the Met’s top priority. We are working tirelessly, day and night, to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1979/7APRIL. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

