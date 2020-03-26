Woman caught on camera stealing plants from Canonbury house
PUBLISHED: 12:12 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 26 March 2020
Archant
A family was left in disbelief after a woman was caught on camera walking up to their front door and stealing their potted plants in the dead of night.
The thief struck just before 4.30am on Sunday morning, brazenly strolling up to the house in Elizabeth Avenue, Canonbury twice and leaving with a pair of cone shaped box trees worth £125 each. Little did they know their crime was captured on a doorbell camera.
The family are now terrified they are being stalked, and believe the theft is linked to a white car they had seen parking up outside the house every night for a week prior to the incident.
“It makes it even more sad really that people think it’s appropriate to behave like that at this time,” said one of the victims, who asked not to be named.
The woman was white, with brown hair and a dark coat, and was carrying an orange shopping bag.
Police said: “Police are aware of a report of plants and plant pots stolen from a residential property on Elizabeth Avenue.”
Anyone who knows the woman can call police on 101.