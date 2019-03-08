Search

Pedestrian killed by car full of suspected robbers fleeing police in York Way

PUBLISHED: 18:35 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:36 03 April 2019

A man died after being hit by a car in York Way. Picture: Paul Convery

A man died after being hit by a car in York Way. Picture: Paul Convery

A 74-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run crash involving a group of suspected robbers fleeing police in York Way.

Officers were called at about 5.30pm yesterday to reports of a robbery in Hornsey Rise Gardens.

They spotted a suspicious vehicle in the Cally, and drove up to it at the junction with Copenhagen Street – but the car accelerated off and crashed into the elderly man, a pedestrian. He was taken to hospital but died early this morning.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “His next of kin have yet to be informed. He has yet to be formally identified; a post-mortem will be held in due course.”

There are thought to have been four men in the car, all of whom got out and ran off.

Officers arrested three men nearby on suspicion of robbery and taking and driving away. They remain in police custody.

Scotland Yard’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigates deaths that involve contact with police, have been informed.

Do you know the man who died? Call Lucas at the news desk on 020 7433 0121 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk.

