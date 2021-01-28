Third arrest made after fatal stabbing of 15-year-old on Elthorne Estate

Published: 5:23 PM January 28, 2021

Flowers are laid in tribute to Romaria Opia, 15, who was stabbed in Holland Walk, on the Elthorne Estate in Archway - Credit: Archant

Police have made another arrest in relation to the fatal stabbing of an Islington 15-year-old.

At about 5.30pm on Monday (January 25), Met Police officers were called to Holland Walk to reports of a stabbing.

They found 15-year-old Romario Opia, and despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, he died at the scene.

Formal identification has not taken place, but Romario's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

There will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.

On Wednesday evening (January 27), a 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a central London police station.

A 16-year-old male, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday (January 26), has been released on bail until a date in late February.

A different 16-year-old was initially arrested on suspicion of affray but has been released with no further action.

Ch Supt Raj Kohli, commander of the Central North Command Unit, said: “A young person’s life has been taken and our thoughts are with his family and friends who have lost someone very special to them.

“I know our community will be shocked and upset by this incident. Our officers share your sadness, and we have a team dedicated to tracking down those who committed this crime."

Det Ch Insp Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our investigation is continuing at pace. My team of officers are working 24/7 to find those responsible and bring them to justice and we remain keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police.

“In particular, I’d like anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to share that with us. Please get in touch with us, or anonymously with Crimestoppers, and help us track down those who did this.”

They urged anyone with information, who witnessed the incident, or with mobile phone footage to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 4987/25JAN.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Furthermore, Fearless is an independent charity through which people can give information to the police anonymously.



