Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Pair charged with attempted murder after Tufnell Park stabbing

André Langlois

Published: 10:09 AM October 11, 2022
A police vehicle

A police vehicle - Credit: André Langlois

Two people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was found with stab injuries near Tufnell Park.

The incident happened in Anson Road at around 9.45 on Saturday (October 8).

A man in his 40s was found suffering stab injuries.

He remains in hospital, but his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Ozan Ejder, 37, and Orhan Ejder, 38, both of Anson Road, are due to appear in custody at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (October 11), charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

 

Knife Crime
Islington News
North London News

