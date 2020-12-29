Appeal to catch Islington Christmas presents burglar

Published: 11:14 AM December 29, 2020

Policing are appealing for the public's help to identify a man pictured in CCTV footage. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A CCTV still of a man has been released after key workers' Christmas gifts were stolen from a house in Islington.

Detectives have released an image of a man they wish to identify, as well as photographs of some of the stolen property which included a Whyte Portobello bike and a Maltese gold cross pendant.

At about 2.50pm on December 18, two victims - a man in his 30s and woman in her 20s - left their home and returned half an hour later to find their front door had been broken into.

The pair's housemate, also a woman in her 20s, was on duty as a paramedic at the time of the burglary.

The stolen Maltese gold cross pendant was on a gold chain. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

PC Zak Tallis, from Central North Basic Command Unit, said: “This burglary has impacted the victims severely and to make matters worse the two female victims are helping Londoners survive the pandemic on a daily basis.”

The suspect had entered the property by forcing the lower panel of the front door.

Police said he left the property in disarray and headed to a food and wine shop on Southgate Road where he bought a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne with a stolen card.

The man later headed in the direction of Hackney on an electric scooter where he tried to buy another bottle of champagne with the stolen card.

Police are appealing to find the suspect described as a white man, aged between 20 and 30 years old, of a slim, muscular build.

He was wearing a light coloured hooded top under a Canada Goose jacket, grey jogging bottoms and a red baseball cap.

Items stolen during the burglary totalled more than £3,000 and also included cash and a Macbook Pro.

A Whyte Portobello bike as well as other Christmas presents and items were stolen from a house in Islington. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Anyone who can identify the man shown in the image or knows of the whereabouts of the stolen property should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting the Cad number 4636/18Dec.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.

Police advise people to dispose of boxes and rubbish discreetly, keep valuables and gifts out of view of windows and consider using a timer to turn on lights or television sets, if going out for just a few minutes, to reduce the chance of becoming a victim of burglary.