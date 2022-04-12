Police urgently want to speak to Salad Ahmed Mohamed, aged 36, in connection with the alleged offence - Credit: Met Police

A woman was reportedly driven to west London and raped after getting into a car in Islington.

Police say they urgently want to speak with Salad Ahmed Mohamed - who is known to frequent the Islington, Finsbury Park and South Tottenham areas - in connection with the alleged attack.

The Met says a women reported getting into a white Toyota Prius around 2.15am last Thursday, April 7 in the area of Upper Street, Islington.

She was then driven to the Wormwood Scrubs area in Shepherd’s Bush, where the man driving allegedly raped her in the car.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Mr Mohamed, 36, who is described as black, of slim build and 5ft10.

Detectives also want to locate the white Toyota Prius.

Anyone who sees Mohamed should not approach him and instead call 999 immediately.

If you have any information which could assist the investigation, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide reference number CAD768/07APR.

To report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.