Archway murder investigation launched as 15-year-old victim named

Published: 7:35 PM January 26, 2021 Updated: 7:45 PM January 26, 2021

The teenage victim of a fatal stabbing on the Elthorne Estate has been named as Romario Opia.

Met Police officers have launched a murder investigation after they were called to Holland Walk on Monday (January 25) at about 5.30pm to a report of a stabbing.

They found 15-year-old Romario suffering from a stab injury.

Despite efforts to save him by emergency services, including London Ambulance Service, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe the victim is Romario; his next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are now investigating the incident.

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released with no further action.

Ch Supt Raj Kohli, commander of the central north unit, said: “A young person’s life has been taken and our thoughts are with his family and friends who have lost someone very special to them.

"I know our community will be shocked and upset by this incident. Our officers share your sadness, and we have a team dedicated to tracking down those who committed this.

"Detectives from our specialist crime command will be making extensive enquiries and I would ask anyone who does know something to come forward and share that information."

Det Ch Insp Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “My officers and I are committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice. There are people out there who know what happened last night, and I want them to come forward."

He urged anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to share it with police.

Any witnesses are urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 4987/25JAN.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Advice and support is available through organisations including Knife Free at https://www.knifefree.co.uk/get-help-support/ and https://www.met.police.uk/stopknifecrime