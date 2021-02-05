'Armed police' descend on Islington road, but 'no risk to public'

Published: 1:36 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 2:00 PM February 5, 2021

Armed police are reported to be at the scene of a "nasty" incident in Islington this morning (February 5).

The Met Police has confirmed its officers are on Halliford Street at the scene of an incident at a home in the road, Scotland Yard said.

A nearby resident, who would prefer not to be named, said 35 or 40 police had been on the street since about 11am, when she had heard shouting and screaming.

"Obviously they are very concerned, they were telling people to stay in their houses and not go out of their homes," she said. "Something nasty is happening."

However, Islington Police tweeted to reassure people that there is "no risk to the wider public".

They said: "Officers are responding to an incident at a residential address in Halliford Street.

"There is no risk to the wider public but a number of road closures are in place.

"We’d ask people to avoid the area and will provide further updates on this account in due course."

Surrounding roads have been closed while the incident is ongoing.

This page is being updated.



