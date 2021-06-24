Published: 4:25 PM June 24, 2021

The entrance of Finsbury Park near to Manor House Gate, close to where the victim reported having been attacked - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Finsbury Park.

The victim, aged in her 20s, reported that she had been attacked in the park near to the entrance of Manor House Gate at about 1.30am on Wednesday (June 23).

A 29-year-old man was arrested today (June 24), and is currently in custody at a police station in north London.

The suspect is described as a Black man aged in his late 20s, wearing a black Adidas hooded top.

He was also wearing a pair of distinctive orange headphones around his neck and was riding a pedal cycle.

Uniformed patrols of the area have been increased to provide community reassurance, according to Scotland Yard.

Det Insp Andrew Cook, leading the investigation, said: "The victim is being supported by specialist officers and has been able to give a detailed account of her attacker.

"Please contact police if you recognise the man described or if you were in the area of Finsbury Park in the early hours of Wednesday, 23 June.

"We believe he was in the area of Manor House tube station shortly before the attack.

"Though an arrest has been made through a diligent investigation by officers, it is still vital we speak to anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries."

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information or dashcam footage, should call 101 with CAD reference 446/23JUN.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.