Men from Barking and Islington, who are accused of drugs offences, will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court at later dates - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Five men have appeared in court accused of a range of drugs offences after a series of dawn raids last week.

Police arrested five people and allegedly seized drugs and cash during searches of properties in Barking, Islington, Bexleyheath, Dartford and Chelmsford in the early hours of January 12.

One man from Barking was later charged alongside four others - including two from Islington.

Jean-Pierre Chandler, of Lambourne Road in Upney, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court the same day, accused of conspiring to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

The 38-year-old was remanded to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 9.

Michael Osamein, of Kingsdown Road in Holloway, was charged with possession of cannabis, conspiring to supply both cocaine and ketamine and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The 26-year-old appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on January 12, where he was remanded to appear at Wood Green Crown Court at a date to be decided.

Youssef Ibrahim, of Hornsey Road in Holloway, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on January 13.

The 35-year-old is accused of conspiracy to supply cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession of criminal property and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

He was bailed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court at a later date.

Two men from Bexley have also been charged with drug offences, with one additionally charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in private place.

They have been remanded to appear - on dates to be determined - at Croydon Crown Court and Woolwich Crown Court respectively.

The warrants which lead to the charges were carried out under Operation Eternal - the Met’s long-term investigation into the use of encrypted communications to facilitate serious violence, supply of firearms, drugs and associated criminality.

The raids carried out on January 12 reportedly uncovered more than £2,000 in cash, a large amount of cannabis and 14 wraps of suspected Class A drugs.