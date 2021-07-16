Published: 2:15 PM July 16, 2021

A man is being treated in hospital after a "hit and run" on Camden Road.

The police and ambulance service were called to the scene, near the junction with Camden Lock Place, just after 11am when a car and a motorbike collided.

The motorbike rider is being treated in hospital, although police say his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The incident happened in Camden this morning - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

Police say the car failed to stop at the scene following the collision. Inquires are underway to find its driver, with helicopters deployed in the search.

The Metropolitan Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call 101 and quote reference number 2464 for Friday, July 16.