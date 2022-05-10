News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Boy, 13, arrested after teenager stabbed in Canonbury

Andrew Brookes

Published: 8:14 AM May 10, 2022
Police were called to a reported stabbing in Willow Bridge Road

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager was stabbed in Canonbury.

Police were called about 5.20pm yesterday - Monday, May 9 - to a reported stabbing in Willow Bridge Road.

A boy, believed to be aged 16, was found with a stab injury and taken to hospital for treatment.

"His condition is not life threatening," a Met spokesperson said.

Police say a boy believed to be aged 13 was arrested near the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

"He remains in custody. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing," the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide the reference CAD 5839/9May.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Islington News

