Northampton Park in Canonbury, Islington, where a teenager was stabbed in a fight - Credit: Google

A teenager who was rushed to hospital after being stabbed during a fight in Islington yesterday was later arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon himself.

Emergency services were called just after 5.30pm yesterday - Thursday, March 24 - to reports of a brawl in Northampton Park, Canonbury.

Police officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and a 17-year-old boy was found with a stab injury, according to Scotland Yard.

A spokesperson for the Met said: He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

"He was later arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon."

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5493/24Mar, or to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.