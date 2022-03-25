News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Canonbury fight: Stabbed boy arrested after hospital treatment

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:51 PM March 25, 2022
Northampton Park in Canonbury, Islington, where a teenager was stabbed in a fight 

Northampton Park in Canonbury, Islington, where a teenager was stabbed in a fight - Credit: Google

A teenager who was rushed to hospital after being stabbed during a fight in Islington yesterday was later arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon himself. 

Emergency services were called just after 5.30pm yesterday - Thursday, March 24 - to reports of a brawl in Northampton Park, Canonbury. 

Police officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and a 17-year-old boy was found with a stab injury, according to Scotland Yard.

A spokesperson for the Met said: He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

"He was later arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon."

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5493/24Mar, or to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

