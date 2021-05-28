News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
£200,000 cash seized at Islington flat in EncroChat drugs probe

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:18 PM May 28, 2021   
Over £400,000 of suspected criminal cash was seized by the Organised Crime Partnership

Over £400,000 of suspected criminal cash has been seized following an investigation into a drug supply network believed to be running their business over the encrypted comms platform EncroChat.

Investigators from the Organised Crime Partnership – a joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service unit – analysed thousands of EncroChat messages which referenced the movement of vast sums of cocaine and money throughout the UK.

Officers searched two flats on Wednesday (May 26) - one in Islington and one in Wembley - and seized over £200,000 in cash at each, some of which was packaged up and taped in block shapes.

Albanian nationals Altjon Gjoni, 38, of Canalside Square, Islington, and Bejar Cozminca, 30, of High Road, Wembley, were arrested and charged with drug supply and money laundering offences.

They appeared at Highbury Magistrates' Court on May 26.

Mr Cozminca was remanded in custody, and Mr Gjoni was bailed with conditions ahead of a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 23.

