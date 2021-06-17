Published: 9:16 AM June 17, 2021

A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to "as a matter of urgency", after a man exposed himself on a bus in Islington - Credit: Met Police

Detectives have released the image of the person they want to speak to as a matter of urgency, after a man exposed himself on a bus in Islington.

A passenger travelling on a 393 bus towards Kentish Town noticed that a man who was sitting behind her had lowered his trousers and was exposing himself in the morning of May 7.

Shortly after the incident, the man got off the bus at the Goodinge Health Centre in North Road.

The female passenger was "extremely upset" by the incident and contacted police, according to Scotland Yard.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man who they want to "urgently identify", and speak to.

He is described as white, about 6ft tall, and of large build and scruffy appearance. He was wearing a striped top and dark trousers and carrying a dark holdall bag.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call 101 with the reference 1521/07MAY, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.