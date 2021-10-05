Published: 5:21 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 5:39 PM October 5, 2021

Finsbury Park murder victim Helen Anderson was last seen alive in Wood Green on August 20 - Credit: Met Police

Detectives have published images showing the last known sighting of Helen Anderson, along with images of a double decker bus they believe could be "connected to her death".

The body of Ms Anderson, who lived in Finsbury Park, was found by a member of the public in undergrowth on a slip road near the A3 in Guildford on August 23.

The CCTV images were captured on August 20, on the day the mother-of-four alive was last seen alive at about 10.30pm in Wood Green.

Finsbury Park murder victim Helen Anderson was last seen alive in Wood Green on August 20 - Credit: Met Police

Det Insp Chris Rambour from Surrey and Sussex’s major crime team said: “In these CCTV images, Helen Anderson is pictured wearing a distinctive, brightly coloured pink dress.

“She appears to have shaved shorter hair on one side and be wearing large dangly earrings.

You may also want to watch:

“We are appealing to anyone who may remember seeing Helen on this night or indeed at any time either before or after this sighting to contact us right away and assist us with this investigation.

"We have also released photos of a de-commissioned double decker bus which we believe is connected to Helen’s death."

Police believe a de-commissioned double decker bus is connected to the death of Finsbury Park murder victim Helen Anderson - Credit: Met Police

Police believe the bus was travelling on the A1 around Watford and Hatfield between midnight and 4am on Saturday, August 21.

"We appreciate that time has passed but we are urging members of the public who may have been travelling in the area at that time to contact us," said Det Insp Rambour.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage that may help the investigation are asked to contact police quoting PR/45210089588.

Dane Messam, 52, of Henry Road, Finsbury Park, has been charged with Ms Anderson's murder, and a trial is set to take place in February.

A 50-year-old man from Enfield arrested on suspicion of murder and a 51-year-old man from Hackney arrested on conspiracy to commit murder have both been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Ms Anderson's father Paul shared his grief at his daughter's death with the Gazette, and described the shock that he and her four children have experienced since her death.

So far more than £3,000 has been raised to pay for Helen's funeral and to pay for care and mental health support for her children.

To support Helen's family see bit.ly/3nP6nbQ.