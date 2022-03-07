Disgraced MP Claudia Webbe must wait until May to try to overturn her conviction for harassment.

The 56-year-old of Islington was handed a 10-week jail term, suspended for two years, after she was found guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last November.

The court heard Ms Webbe - who sat as a councillor in Islington's Bunhill ward until May last year - threatened to throw acid at, and reveal naked pictures of, Michelle Merritt, a friend of her boyfriend Lester Thomas.

Prosecutors said the former Labour MP for Leicester East, who now sits as an independent, harassed Ms Merritt because she was jealous of her friendship with Mr Thomas, a consultant at Crossrail, football coach, and scout for Chelsea.

Ms Webbe was due to face a three-day appeal hearing this week, in front of a judge and two magistrates at Southwark Crown Court.

But today - March 7 - Judge Deborah Taylor adjourned the case to May 19 for "case management reasons”.

Labour has previously said the party will push for a recall petition to force a by-election if Ms Webbe does not quit the Commons, but it will have to wait until the outcome of her appeal.