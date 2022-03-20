Clerkenwell murder victim named as police search for man she was seeing

Police have named the teenage victim of a murder in Clerkenwell on Saturday as the search continues for a man she was seeing.

The victim has been named as old Sabita Thanwani, a British national, who lived at Arbour House in Sebastian Street.

Although formal identification awaits, the 19-year-old’s family has been informed and will be supported by specialist officers. A special post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Sabita was a student at City, University of London.

Police believe she had been in a relationship with 22-year-old Maher Maaroufe and that they had been together that evening.

Police would like to speak to Maher Maaroufe in relation to the killing of Sabita Thanwani in Clerkenwell, Islington - Credit: Met Police

DCI Linda Bradley appealed for people to come forward with information about his whereabouts

He said: “He has links across London, particularly in the Marble Arch, Edgware Road, and Lewisham areas. He is also known to travel to Cambridgeshire.

“One of the images we released shows Maaroufe with dark hair and a moustache and beard. He has now shaved his head, and has little facial hair.

“Maaroufe had been in a relationship with Sabita but he was not a student. He is a Tunisian national of no fixed address.

"Officers are making enquiries to trace those who had contact with him, but I would ask anyone who knew him who has yet to speak with police to please get in touch. I would again ask the public not to approach him if they see him, but call 999.

“I am also appealing, once again, for Maher Maaroufe to attend a police station immediately. Maher – I am making this appeal directly to you: if you see this, please go to the nearest police station. It is important that we speak with you.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101. You can also provide information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers, online or by calling 0800 555 111.