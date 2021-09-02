Covid delays Finsbury Park murder suspect's bail hearing

Published: 10:02 AM September 2, 2021

Guildford Law Courts where Dane Messam was due to appear for a bail hearing - Credit: PA

The Crown Court appearance of the Finsbury Park man accused of Helen Anderson's murder has been adjourned, due to him isolating because of Covid-19.

Dane Messam’s application for bail did not take place at Guildford Crown Court yesterday (September 1), and will instead take place on September 15.

Messam, 52, of Henry Road in Finsbury Park, was charged with murder after the body of Ms Anderson was found by a member of the public in undergrowth on a slip road near the A3 in Guildford on August 23.

A pre-trial plea hearing will take place on November 22 and a date for the trial has been set for February 2022.

A 51-year-old man from Hackney has also been released on bail after he was arrested in connection with the death.

Officers from Surrey Police have appealed for witnesses who saw a decommissioned double decker bus in north London around the time of the death of Ms Anderson, a 41-year-old mother-of-four from Finsbury Park.

Anyone with any information or dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage should contact the police on 101 quoting PR/45210089588.