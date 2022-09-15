Man admits manslaughter of his 62-year-old mother
- Credit: PA
A man has admitted the manslaughter of his 62-year-old mother in Islington.
Darren Constant, 39, killed Judy Constant at a property in Marlborough Road, Upper Holloway, on July 4, 2018.
A murder investigation was launched after she was found dead there, and a post-mortem examination found she died from blunt force trauma.
Her son, of Carterhatch Lane, Enfield, was arrested and charged last March.
He had been due to go on trial for murder at the Old Bailey today (September 15).
Before the trial began, he pleaded guilty by video link from Belmarsh prison to the lesser alternative charge of manslaughter.
Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC said the plea was accepted after instructions were taken at a “high level of seniority”.
The senior barrister said the Crown would not pursue a trial for murder, which Constant had denied.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC adjourned sentencing to October 21.
He said: “I am conscious the events took place over four years ago and for the family of Judy Constant it has been a very difficult time."
The judge said he hoped the defendant’s admission of unlawful killing would provide a “degree of closure”.