Pomeroy's Statue of Lady Justice atop the Central Criminal Court building at the Old Bailey - Credit: PA

The trial of a 75-year-old man for the rape and murder of a teenage girl in Islington nearly 50 years ago has collapsed after the defendant fell ill.

Dennis McGrory allegedly sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Offord Road, Barnsbury, in June 1975.

The trial had begun at the Old Bailey on March 3; however, today - March 16 - jurors were informed the case could not continue because McGrory had been taken ill.

During the now-collapsed trial, prosecutors claimed that justice "had finally caught up" with the defendant after swabs found on Jacqui's body produced a DNA match.

Judge Mr Justice Bryan fixed a three-week retrial for November 30, to take place at Huntingdon Crown Court.

A further case management hearing will take place on October 7.