Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Rape and murder trial collapses after accused falls ill

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:19 PM March 16, 2022
Pomeroy's Statue of Lady Justice atop the Central Criminal Court building at the Old Bailey 

Pomeroy's Statue of Lady Justice atop the Central Criminal Court building at the Old Bailey - Credit: PA

The trial of a 75-year-old man for the rape and murder of a teenage girl in Islington nearly 50 years ago has collapsed after the defendant fell ill.

Dennis McGrory allegedly sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Offord Road, Barnsbury, in June 1975.

The trial had begun at the Old Bailey on March 3; however, today - March 16 - jurors were informed the case could not continue because McGrory had been taken ill.

During the now-collapsed trial, prosecutors claimed that justice "had finally caught up" with the defendant after swabs found on Jacqui's body produced a DNA match.

Judge Mr Justice Bryan fixed a three-week retrial for November 30, to take place at Huntingdon Crown Court.

A further case management hearing will take place on October 7.

London Live News
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Islington News
North London News
London

