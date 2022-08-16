'Rest in peace child': Tributes paid to teenager stabbed to death

Tributes have been paid to Hackney teenager Deshaun James Tuitt who was stabbed to death in Highbury Fields.

Deshaun’s family and friends laid floral tribute and balloons to him on the weekend at Highbury Fields in Islington where he was fatally injured.

One said: “Love you to the moon and back.”

Another read: “Hard to let go, wish we could of done more.”

A card tied to the railings reads “Long Live Huntz. You will be missed but now sleep tight beautiful. The way you left wasn’t right, you were taken from us at such a young age but we all love and miss you.”

Another card read: “We are all thinking of you. We care.” It was signed: “A loving family.”

One card said: “Though we didn’t know you your life mattered. You were a child who never got the chance to grow up. We should never forget that. And we should never forget our responsibility to all of you children. So very sorry – rest in peace child.”

Deshaun Tuitt - Credit: Met Police

There were floral tributes from Hope Church in Islington and St Ann’s Church Tottenham, which said they were praying for peace and hope.

Hackney and Islington council staff are working with the police after Deshaun’s death and are urging people who may know anything about what happened to contact the police on 101 quoting CAD 7948/4Aug.

They can also call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Cllr Fajana-Thomas, Hackney's cabinet member for community safety, said: “We will continue to work together to ensure that there is a robust response to this tragedy and, together with the police and other partners, take whatever action we can to avoid incidents like this happening.”

Detectives investigating Deshaun’s murder have bailed a 15-year-old who was arrested last week on suspicion of murder. A 34-year-old woman who was arrested was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke urged anyone who saw something, or captured footage, to contact police.

“Deshaun’s devastated loved ones are asking why this happened," she said. "If you have information please get in touch and help us to give them the answers they so desperately need.”

Information or footage can be provided to police at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or via Crimestoppers.