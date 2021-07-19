Elderly woman allegedly robbed of diamond watch in Finsbury Park
A gold-plated diamond-encrusted watch was stolen from an elderly woman as she walked in Finsbury Park, according to police.
Officers are appealing for information about the incident, which they said took place on Tuesday, July 13 between 5:15pm and 5:40pm.
The 73-year-old woman was grabbed on the arm by a man who demanded she give him her watch.
She was approached by the main entrance on the south side of the park near Seven Sisters Road, N4.
Police said the man then ran off with her JBW watch.
The suspect has been described as a Black man, approximately 5ft 11ins, of slim athletic build, wearing a light coloured T-shirt.
PC Carol Charles, from the North Area Basic Command Unit, said the watch was of "high sentimental value" to the owner.
She said: "I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have seen any reference to the watch being for sale to please get in touch."
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 6349/13JUL.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.