Help find Australian couple's stolen diamond and emerald engagement ring
- Credit: MPS
Police are appealing for help to recover a visiting couple's stolen engagement ring.
The distinctive diamond ring was among items stolen from an address in Balls Pond Road on the night of July 19.
Between 5.30pm and 1.30am, an Australian couple visiting London had left their short-term let accommodation in Balls Pond Road.
They returned to find items including a laptop computer and passports stolen from the property. Also stolen was a quantity of jewellery, including a distinctive engagement ring.
The diamond and emerald ring is engraved with astrology markings, such as Taurus and Leo symbols, along with two little Js and the jewellery maker’s initials, which are CA.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have been offered the ring, or seen it for sale, to call them via 101 ref 2717494/22.
To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.
There has been no arrest. Enquiries continue.