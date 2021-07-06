Man who stabbed woman in ‘random’ Islington attack found guilty

Published: 7:55 PM July 6, 2021

Evans Innocent faces jail after the incident in April last year

A man who brutally attacked a woman outside her Islington workplace has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Evans Innocent faces jail after the incident in April last year led police to link him to a series of random brutal attacks and stabbings.

An Old Bailey jury today (Tuesday, July 6) also found Innocent, 45, of no fixed abode, guilty of two counts of wounding with intent and seven counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard on April 21, last year, the female worker was about to start a 6am shift when she heard someone running behind her and felt a bang to the head.

She was then stabbed repeatedly, in a sudden and brutal attack. The victim was taken to hospital with four stab wounds to her head, neck and left shoulder.

Police saw Innocent the next day when examining the scene and found he was armed with four weapons. They arrested him and were able to link him to two other random stabbings from earlier the same month.

CCTV taken from the surrounding areas, showed him to be in the vicinity at the time of the attacks. - Credit: Met Police

Data from Innocent’s mobile phones and oyster cards, and CCTV taken from the surrounding areas, showed him to be in the vicinity at the time of the attacks.

Detective Constable Russell Harvey said: "This was a series of premeditated, unprovoked attacks without any warning or motive.

“Innocent deliberately went out on the streets looking to cause harm to people in the community and his actions were nothing short of horrific.

"Thanks to a dedicated investigation by Central North CID officers, the suspect was quickly identified and linked to further offences by CCTV, Oyster card and phone data.

“I am overwhelmingly glad that we could bring some closure and justice to the victims who suffered through such awful ordeals. These random attacks left them with serious injuries and it is incredibly fortunate that they all survived.

"The result today reflects the violence of Innocent's actions. It is undeniable that a very dangerous man has been taken off the streets.”

Innocent will return to the Old Bailey for sentencing on Friday, September 10.