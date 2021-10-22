Jailed: Man who nearly killed woman in ‘random’ Islington attack

Published: 2:54 PM October 22, 2021

A man who carried out three brutal random attacks and stabbings has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Evans Innocent, 45, of no fixed abode, brutally attacked a woman outside her Islington workplace, just as she was to due start her shift at 6am on April 21, 2020.

As she walked through the car park she heard Innocent running up behind her, who hit her on her head before stabbing her repeatedly in a sudden and brutal attack.

The victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition with four stab wounds to her head, neck and left shoulder, while Innocent ran off with the weapon.

When police returned to crime scene the next day, they saw Innocent on the street armed with four weapons, including a black-handled knife with a large blade.

Forensic examination found the victim's DNA on its tip.

Officers were able to link Innocent to two other random stabbings earlier the same month using CCTV, Oyster card and phone data.

Innocent denied all allegations in interview but was found guilty of attempted murder, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon at the Old Bailey in July.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison at the same court yesterday (October 21), which was reduced to 21 years, after mitigation was presented regarding his mental health.

Innocent will serve a minimum of 14 years, before being considered for parole.

Det Const Russell Harvey, who led the investigation, said: "This was a series of premeditated, unprovoked attacks without any warning or motive.

"Innocent deliberately went out on the streets looking to cause harm to people in the community and his actions were nothing short of horrific.

"Then following his arrest, he attempted at every single stage to frustrate and hinder our investigation, even when cross examined in the box.

"I am really pleased that we could bring some closure and justice to the victims who suffered through such awful ordeals.

"These random attacks left them with serious injuries and it is incredibly fortunate that they all survived.

“The result today reflects the violence of Innocent's actions. It is undeniable that a very dangerous man has been taken off the streets.

“I know that there are heightened concerns about violence against women in our city and we are working tirelessly to solve this type of crime."