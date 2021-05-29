Man dies after Essex Road daylight stabbing

Breaking

Published: 8:37 PM May 29, 2021 Updated: 8:45 PM May 29, 2021

A man, thought to be in his 50s, has died after being found with a stab wound in Essex Road.

The Met Police was called at 5.30pm on Saturday, May 29 to reports of an injured man.

Officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound and provided first aid.

Despite their efforts, and those of the London Ambulance Service, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at just before 6pm.

His next of kin have been informed, but formal identification has yet to take place.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course and detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

A crime scene remains in place on Saturday evening.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 5562/29May. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.