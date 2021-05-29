Breaking
Man dies after Essex Road daylight stabbing
- Credit: Met Police
A man, thought to be in his 50s, has died after being found with a stab wound in Essex Road.
The Met Police was called at 5.30pm on Saturday, May 29 to reports of an injured man.
Officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound and provided first aid.
Despite their efforts, and those of the London Ambulance Service, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at just before 6pm.
His next of kin have been informed, but formal identification has yet to take place.
A post-mortem examination will be held in due course and detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.
A crime scene remains in place on Saturday evening.
Most Read
- 1 'Indian variant' of Covid-19 found in Islington
- 2 £200,000 cash seized at Islington flat in EncroChat drugs probe
- 3 Man dies after Essex Road daylight stabbing
- 4 Misconduct hearing finds officers were 'aggressive and provocative' during Islington incident
- 5 Cycleway 38: Finsbury Park to Highbury Fields route complete
- 6 'Sorry you're not well': Islington Council upholds £40 PCN for terminally ill man
- 7 Dagenham and Islington men convicted in relation to 'brazen' snooker hall shooting of Stratford man
- 8 Tributes paid to legendary Essex Road baker Michael Raab
- 9 North London NHS campaign urges residents to 'act early' on symptoms
- 10 Cyclist injured after collision with police in City Road
There have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 5562/29May. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.