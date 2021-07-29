'No further action' after officer knelt on neck of Black suspect in Finsbury Park

Published: 4:09 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 4:12 PM July 29, 2021

Police faced criticism for how they responded to the incident. - Credit: Met Police

A police officer who knelt on the neck of a Black suspect less than two months after the death of George Floyd has been told to reflect on his conduct - but faces no further action.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has decided against further disciplining the unnamed policeman despite saying he "may have used more force than necessary".

It was ruled that there was no racial aggravation in the incident.

Two officers responded to reports that a white man was beaten up by two black men on Isledon Road near Finsbury Park on July 9, last year.

After spotting a man who matched the descriptions, one of the officers approached him and tried to apply handcuffs, and search for weapons.

A video was shared of the incident on social media, which Metropolitan Police said ‘looked very concerning’.

One officer was questioned on suspicion of common assault and a file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which decided to take no further action.

The IOPC found that the officer had a case to answer for misconduct concerning his use of force, as it "may have been unnecessary and excessive".

A year later, the watchdog said this afternoon: “We decided that it would be appropriate to undertake reflective practice – to reflect and learn from the incident to prevent any issues identified from reoccurring.”

The officer also had a case to answer for misconduct concerning authority, respect and courtesy, for the way he spoke to the man and members of the public who were standing nearby.

For this, the independent office also ordered a reflective practice. No case was given against the second officer.

Sal Naseem, from the IOPC, said: “Following our investigation, we now understand the whole picture and on this occasion we found that officers had initiated the stop and search appropriately, based on the information they had been provided with.

“However, one of the officers may have used more force than necessary and his communication with the suspect and members of the public nearby may have been inappropriate.

“In these circumstances the officer will now work with their supervisor to reflect, learn and improve from what occurred, to prevent this from happening again.”