Published: 11:31 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 12:13 PM June 24, 2021

A crime scene remains in place at Finsbury Park after an alleged rape.

A woman in her 20s was reportedly attacked by a man in the park at about 1.30am yesterday (June 23), according to Scotland Yard.

She is being supported by specially trained police officers.

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

