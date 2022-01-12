News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Five arrested for drugs offences after dawn raids

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:13 PM January 12, 2022
Cannabis in a bag

Cannabis seized from one of the raided properties - Credit: Met Police

Five men have been arrested for drugs offences after a series of dawn raids. 

Police also seized cash and drugs during searches of the properties in Barking, Islington, Bexleyheath, Dartford and Chelmsford in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, January 12).

The Met says the warrants and arrests followed an investigation into the wholesale of drugs through a highly encrypted communication platform.

More than £2,000 in cash, a large amount of cannabis and 14 wraps of suspected Class A drugs were found at the properties.

They have now been sent for analysis as part of an operation into the criminal use of encrypted communications.

Wraps of suspected class A drugs found during searches of the properties

Wraps of suspected class A drugs found during searches of the properties - Credit: Met Police

Arrests included a 30-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to supply and import cocaine and cannabis, and a 38-year-old on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine and transfer criminal property.

Three others were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs: a 44-year-old (cocaine and heroin); a 26-year-old (cocaine) and a 35-year-old (cocaine and cannabis).

Most Read

  1. 1 Bedroom bin to blame for blaze in Islington flat fire
  2. 2 Knifeman was out on bail when he nearly killed father-of-three on school run
  3. 3 Two arrested over disappearance of boy who vanished 14 years ago
  1. 4 New Hackney and Islington sixth forms set to be more rigorous than Eton
  2. 5 Murder trial: Accused travelled to London to 'Netflix and chill' with woman
  3. 6 Three jailed after 'horrific' revenge attack on teenage boy near Finsbury Park
  4. 7 Corbyn could be challenged by Labour at next election - reports
  5. 8 Urgent call for meeting before incinerator is signed off
  6. 9 WATCH: Sauna fire rips through Old Street leisure centre
  7. 10 Five arrested for drugs offences after dawn raids

All five men remain in custody while investigations continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Driss Hayoukane from the Met’s specialist crime team said: “The Met continues to work to bring those criminals using encrypted devices to commit serious and violent crimes – whilst believing they are untouchable – to justice.

“Operation Eternal has allowed us to reach those most dangerous, high harm offenders individuals right at the heart of organised networks dealing in multiple kilos of drugs, cutting off supply and associated violence right at the source.”

Cash seized by police

Police seized more than £2,000 in cash - Credit: Met Police

Operation Eternal is a long-term investigation into the use of encrypted communications to facilitate serious violence, supply of firearms, drugs and associated criminality.

Det Ch Insp Hayoukane added: “We know that drug supply and violence on our streets are inextricably linked. 

“Those involved cause misery to our communities, and we remain dedicated to bringing them before the courts.

“Activity to tackle organised criminality in London has long been a priority for the Metropolitan Police, and it will continue to be for the coming years.”

London Live News
Islington News
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Islington swimming baths appear to be on fire

London Live News

Ironmonger Row Baths catch fire as LFB called to Norman Street blaze

Sally Patterson and Cash Boyle

Logo Icon
A grounded Tube at Highbury and Islington.

Transport for London

Tube line closure to disrupt London travel for months

Joe Talora

Logo Icon
Raaid Ressaf, Bhaye Khodabukus and Omar Bakali

London Live News

Guilty: North London criminals jailed in December 2021

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The council’s street trading team have suggested allowing stalls on Bowman’s Mews on weekends to curb illegal trading

Permanent stalls suggested to deter problems outside Finsbury Park school

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon