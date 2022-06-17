Islington men Abdurahman Haramein, 19, of Corbyn Street; Omar Abdelqadir Hassan, also 19, of Hanley Road; and Adbirashid Mahamed, 18, of Highbury Quadrant were convicted - Credit: Met Police

Four teenagers have been convicted for their involvement in 19 separate robberies across Islington and Camden.

Abdurahman Haramein, Omar Abdelqadir, Hassan Adbirashid Mahamed and a boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, admitted a total of 27 counts of robbery and possession of a bladed article between them.

Police say the four, who all live in Islington, were part of a gang responsible for a series of "knife-enabled" robberies between January and March last year.

Haramein, 19, of Corbyn Street; Omar Abdelqadir Hassan, also 19, of Hanley Road; Mahamed, 18, of Highbury Quadrant; and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged between February and October last year.

They entered their guilty pleas in a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court which concluded on Tuesday (June 14).

All four are due to appear on bail for sentencing at the same court on August 24.

Sergeant Christian Willans of the Met's Central North command unit said: "I've no doubt the streets of Camden and Islington will be safer as a result of this investigation.

"The officers worked forensically to identify the suspects before gathering a wealth of witness accounts, CCTV, mobile phone data and ID procedures, proving their involvement and leaving them with no option but to plead guilty.

"This investigation is a prime example that robbery will absolutely not be tolerated and we will do everything in power to bring perpetrators to justice."

Police say the robberies were linked via a common theme where mostly lone males were approached and accused of robbing one of the group members' cousins.

Usually, the victims would be led away from busy areas and into side streets where knives were intimated to them, or sometimes brandished.

The victims - aged between 14 and 40 - would be assaulted before they were made to hand over mobile phones, cash, headphones and other valuable items.

No physical injuries were reported to police, but each of the victims were badly shaken following the robberies.