Four teenagers deny murdering 17-year-old Anas Mezenner
Four teenagers have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 17-year-old Islington student who was stabbed to death near Turnpike Lane station.
Anas Mezenner, a City and Islington College pupil, was knifed in West Green Road at the junction with Willow Walk just after 9pm on January 19.
Despite paramedics delivering CPR at the scene, Anas died in the Royal London Hospital just before 4.30am the next day.
Another boy the same age was also stabbed, but his injuries were not life threatening.
Three 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (April 13).
They pleaded not guilty to murder and grievous bodily harm wounding with intent.
They will next appear at the same court in July.
Anas was the first teenager murdered in London this year and had made an anti-knife video just weeks before he was fatally stabbed, as part of his media studies course.