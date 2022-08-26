Frank McKeever who went missing one year ago, and was last seen in Highbury Park - Credit: Met Police

Police have released new CCTV footage as they renew their appeal to trace Frank McKeever, as the anniversary of the 63-year-old's disappearance is reached.

Frank, was last seen at about 10pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021 walking along Highbury Park, close to the junction of Highbury Grange.

He was reported missing nearly two weeks later on September 9.

The new CCTV showing some of Frank's movements has been released in the hope it will assist the public to recall events leading up to his disappearance.

In April the Met announced in April it is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to his location.

Frank is from the N1 area of Islington, but would visit Hackney.

Despite an extensive investigation, which involved searching premises, open spaces, lakes and canals, police have been unable to find any trace of him.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the specialist crime team due to concerns that Frank has come to serious harm.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on September 28, 2021; a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on October 10, 2021; and a 45-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on December 7, 2021.

All three have been released under investigation.

DI Laura Nelson said: "Frank has now been missing for a year and in all that time there has been no trace of him. He has not used his phone or his bank account, his disappearance is very out of character and this leads me to believe that this is now a murder investigation.

"No piece of information is too small; please make contact and tell us what you know, it could make you eligible for a substantial reward."

In a statement, Frank's family described how they had lost touch with him , but had been happy to re-connect last summer.

"We were looking forward to being with him again to rebuild family ties," they said.

"He seemed happy and positive about the future and he had remained loyal to his favourite football team Birmingham City.

"We really miss his cheerful and gentle personality and his sense of humour."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 3224/13Nov21.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.