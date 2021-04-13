'Good Samaritan' chased off random attacker who hit woman
Detectives investigating a random violent attack on a woman are appealing for the man who chased away the attacker to come forward.
A 60-year-old woman has been left with permanent scarring after she was struck in the face as she walked along City Road, in Islington just after 4pm on Thursday (April 8).
The incident appears to be a random attack according to Scotland Yard, and the injury caused by the blow indicates the assailant used a sharp or bladed weapon.
A 'Good Samaritan' intervened and chased the suspect from the scene, and police are now keen to speak with this person who they believe was a man.
The victim was rushed to hospital where her injuries were assessed as non life-threatening, but will result in permanent scarring.
The suspect is described as a while man, aged 50-60.
Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the suspect or the good Samaritan should call police on 101 quoting 4786/8APR.
To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimstoppers.uk.org.