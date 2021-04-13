News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

'Good Samaritan' chased off random attacker who hit woman

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:42 AM April 13, 2021   
Police want to locate the 'Good Samaritan' who chased off a random attacker in City Road

Police want to locate the 'Good Samaritan' who chased off a random attacker in City Road - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating a random violent attack on a woman are appealing for the man who chased away the attacker to come forward.

A 60-year-old woman has been left with permanent scarring after she was struck in the face as she walked along City Road, in Islington just after 4pm on Thursday (April 8).

The incident appears to be a random attack according to Scotland Yard, and the injury caused by the blow indicates the assailant used a sharp or bladed weapon.

A 'Good Samaritan' intervened and chased the suspect from the scene, and police are now keen to speak with this person who they believe was a man.

The victim was rushed to hospital where her injuries were assessed as non life-threatening, but will result in permanent scarring.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect is described as a while man, aged 50-60.

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the suspect or the good Samaritan should call police on 101 quoting 4786/8APR.

Most Read

  1. 1 Islington's great beer gardens - reopening today
  2. 2 Can you help identify this man?
  3. 3 Shops, pubs and hairdressers reopen across Islington today
  1. 4 'Light at the end of the tunnel': Upper Street shoppers excited to end lockdown
  2. 5 Shannon Courtenay crowned WBA Bantamweight World Champion
  3. 6 Toxic air, Covid, Ramadan, rehoming cats and Islamophobia
  4. 7 Bowie-inspired bar in Finsbury Park faces opposition
  5. 8 Canonbury landlords defy pandemic to launch new pub
  6. 9 Macmillan CEO thanks retiring Islington firefighter for £25,000 donation
  7. 10 Islington mayor complains about ‘saturation’ of licenced venues in Archway

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimstoppers.uk.org.

Knife Crime
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gennet City Fertility Clinic, Islington

Sperm and egg courier sees surge in demand during pandemic

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Godson Street in Angel where Gorillas delivery centre has set up

Neighbours hit by noise nuisance from Gorillas' delivery centre told...

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Children at the closed gate of St Joseph's Church in Highgate

Church closes Highgate path over 'antisocial behaviour and assault'

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
New bollards blocking through-traffic in the St Peter's people-friendly neighbourhood.

Environment News | Opinion

LTNs, GP takeover, stabbings and road deaths

Readers' letters

Logo Icon