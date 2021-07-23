Published: 12:37 PM July 23, 2021

Police are appealing for information about a watch that was stolen from an elderly woman as she walked in Finsbury Park. - Credit: Met Police

Met Police have renewed their appeal for information after thieves stole a watch from an elderly woman in Finsbury Park.



The 73-year-old was approached by a man, between 5.15 and 5.40pm on July 13, the suspect grabbing her arm and demanding her gold-plated diamond-encrusted JBW watch.

The man then fled the scene, while the woman was reported to be shaken but not injured.

Police have described the suspect as Black, 5ft 11ins, of slim athletic build. He was wearing a light coloured T-shirt.

PC Carol Charles said: "The watch was of high sentimental value to the owner.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have seen any reference to the watch being for sale to please get in touch."

