Published: 6:24 PM August 27, 2021

The woman whose body was found in undergrowth close to a main road in Surrey has been named as a mother-of-four from Finsbury Park.

A murder investigation was launched on Monday after a member of the public discovered a body alongside the northbound A3 slip road, leading out of Guildford.

Surrey Police have now formally identified the victim as 41-year-old Helen Anderson.

Paying tribute, her family said: “Our dear sister and daughter has gone. We loved you.

"In this life you faced many challenges and still you had a big heart. Goodbye dear Helen.”

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “Helen’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Her four children are being supported by family at this difficult time.”

Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers, added: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Helen’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure those responsible for Helen’s death are held to account and we are making significant progress with our enquiries.

“However, we would continue to encourage anyone who has any further information to contact us and help us with this investigation.”

The force believes Ms Anderson was killed elsewhere and her body left in the place it was found in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers are asking for anyone who was in the area between 3am and 4.30am, and who saw someone, or a vehicle, acting suspiciously to contact police.

They have also asked for anyone with dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage which may help the investigation to get in touch.

A 52-year-old man with links to Finsbury Park was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and a 51-year-old man from Hackney has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Both men remain in custody, and police believe they were known to Ms Anderson.