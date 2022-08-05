Murder investigation after teenager stabbed in Islington park

A teenager has died after suffering stab wounds at Highbury Fields.

Police were called to the park at shortly before 9m on Thursday (August 4) to reports of a stabbing.

A male, who police say is believed to have been 15 years old, was found suffering injuries.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but died in hospital a short time later.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing to inform the victim's next of kin.

A crime scene has been put in place and a murder investigation has been launched.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7948/4Aug. Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.